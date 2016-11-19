BBC Sport - Four Nations final: Australia and New Zealand ready for battle
Australia & New Zealand ready for Four Nations final
- From the section Rugby League
Watch live coverage of Sunday's Four Nations final between Australia and New Zealand across the BBC from 14:00 GMT on Sunday.
WATCH MORE: Best tries of the Four Nations.
