We need to make New Zealand proud - Kidwell
Head coach David Kidwell says the focus for the Four Nations final against Australia is to make New Zealand proud.
The two teams meet at Anfield on Sunday 20 November, where New Zealand will attempt to retain the title they won in 2014.
Live coverage of Sunday's Four Nations final between Australia and New Zealand is available from 14:05-16:45 on BBC One, Connected TV and online and from 14:00-17:00 on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
