BBC Sport - Four Nations 2016: Best tries including New Zealand 'magic'

BBC Sport picks out some of the best tries from the 2016 Four Nations, including some "magic" play from New Zealand's Shaun Johnson to set up a Jordan Rapana try and a stunning finish by Australia's Valentine Holmes.

Live coverage of Sunday's Four Nations final between Australia and New Zealand is available from 14:05-16:45 on BBC One, Connected TV and online and from 14:00-17:00 on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

