Jonathan Davies: England need direction and composure but do not lack talent

England's Four Nations campaign ended on Sunday after their 36-18 defeat by Australia - a result that meant they failed to reach the final. Great Britain legend Jonathan Davies explains what England must do if they are to be a competitive force at next year's World Cup..

England failed to reach the final of the Four Nations because they lacked direction and composure.

Test match rugby is a war of attrition - you keep the ball, you complete your sets, you try to force an error, and when you get in a good position you try a strike move to get some points.

You cannot underestimate the importance of doing the right things at the right time - but England's execution was poor.

They failed to find touch twice against Australia after being awarded a penalty - that is just basic stuff. Sam Burgess kicked at the end of one set and in the earlier 17-16 defeat by New Zealand, he spilled the ball twice in the final few minutes as his team chased the game.

It is purely a case of composure. Instead of keeping things simple and trying to build pressure, England made basic errors.

They tried to chase the game when there was no need. They need to be patient and wait for their opportunities.

The first team to crack loses at this level. As we saw on Sunday, once England fell behind they started to chase the game and that was when they started to make mistakes.

It is not all doom and gloom

Despite the disappointment of failing to reach the final it is not all doom and gloom for England - there is not a massive difference between them and the other top sides.

If they can improve their game management and execute properly at crucial times, their performances will improve sufficiently for them to be a big, big challenger at the next World Cup next year.

People who haven't played the game might not quite realise how the little things, the tiny details, can make a massive difference.

If, for example, a pass is only half a yard behind a player, it means that he will have to check his run to catch the ball. That is the difference between a clean break and being swallowed up in the tackle.

It is a matter of inches, but absolutely crucial.

How can England improve?

England coach Wayne Bennett made it clear that he felt England were beating themselves. It is not about a lack of quality but about the decision-making and game management.

The series was probably a hard lesson for the Australian - the sides he has previously coached down under will have had the game management that England lacked.

Getting the right combination in the halves will be crucial - with Bennett trying a different combination in all three Four Nations games.

He was trying to find a balance that ensured he had both players to manage the game and threatening runners, but no-one really did either. Scotland's Danny Brough, who could have played for England, and new St Helens signing Matty Smith are probably the best options at organising teams in Super League.

Australia and New Zealand players have an advantage because in the National Rugby League competition they are tested week in, week out. I played in it and can vouch for how tough and intense it is.

Every week they are working out how to win tight games. The first 20 minutes is a softening up period - players do nothing stupid, they go through their systems and try to build a performance.

England's players would benefit from playing more Test rugby and are playing Samoa next summer.

But they need to work on their individual skills week in, week out in Super League.

I think the standard of kicking, for example, is very, very poor in Super League and this showed in the Four Nations.

Players get away with kicks that are exposed at international level. They do not think enough about whether it should be an up-and-under, look for touch, try for a 40/20. There needs to be more onus on the kicking game.

England's players need to sit down and analyse what they are doing in matches - working out what they need to improve at the critical moments in a game.

Australia and New Zealand will compete for the Four Nations title at Anfield on Sunday

Don't write off New Zealand

Australia have a structure and do not panic. They build pressure and have been relentlessly efficient.

The forwards do their jobs, get the yardage they need to ensure the kickers are in a good place at the end of their sets.

Half-backs Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk, and hooker Cameron Smith are proven performers under pressure for both Australia and Queensland in State of Origin. When they work together they are brilliant to watch.

But New Zealand are the current Four Nations holders. They also defeated the Kangaroos in the 2010 final and in the 2008 World Cup final. They do not fear Australia and know what have to do to beat them.

They also have the mercurial half-back Shaun Johnson - so while form points to an Australia win, you never know. The Kiwis have the capability to spring a surprise.

Jonathan Davies was speaking to BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher.

