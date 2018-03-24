BBC Sport - 2018 Men's Boat Race: Cambridge seal convincing win over Oxford
Cambridge seal convincing men's Boat Race win over Oxford
- From the section Rowing
Cambridge beat Oxford in commanding fashion to win the 164th Boat Race in gloomy conditions on the River Thames.
READ MORE: Cambridge seal convincing men's & women's wins over Oxford
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired