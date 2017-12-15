Rowing: Sir David Tanner to step down after 21 years in charge

Katherine Grainger and Anna Watkins were among the gold-medal winners under Tanner's stewardship at London 2012

The man who led Great Britain's domination of rowing at the Olympic Games over the past two decades will step down in February.

Sir David Tanner will leave his role as British Rowing's performance director after 21 years in charge.

During that time, 27 British crews have won Olympic medals, including 12 gold. That overall tally is seven more than any other nation.

"This has not been an easy decision but I feel now is the right time," he said.

Tanner has also overseen British crews winning eight medals at the Paralympics, including six gold.