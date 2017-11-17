BBC Sport - Sir Bradley Wiggins confirms rowing debut at British Indoor Championships

Wiggins shaping up for his rowing debut

  • From the section Rowing

Five-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins is getting in shape in preparation for his competitive rowing debut at next month's British Indoor Championships.

The 37-year-old will compete in the 2,000m race at London's Olympic Velodrome on Saturday, 9 December.

