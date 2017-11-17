Sir Bradley Wiggins will make his competitive rowing debut at December's British Indoor Championships

On Wednesday, UK Anti-Doping closed a 14-month investigation and said there would be no charges over a "mystery" medical package delivered for Wiggins in 2011.

Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to make his competitive rowing debut at next month's British Indoor Championships.

The 37-year-old will compete in the 2,000m race at London's Olympic Velodrome on Saturday, 9 December.

The five-time Olympic cycling champion and 2012 Tour de France winner retired from cycling in December 2016.

Wiggins, the most decorated British Olympian having also won a silver and two bronze medals, first raised the idea of switching sports in 2012.

"I might be being a bit delusional but the times suggest I'm not," said Wiggins, who is being coached by friend and Olympic rowing gold medallist James Cracknell, at a corporate event in Manchester in June.

"I took up rowing when I retired just to keep fit, but my numbers started getting quite good, so I've started taking it up professionally now and getting coached seven days a week," he said in comments reported by the Daily Mail.

At last year's British Rowing Indoor Championships, Adam Neil won the 2,000m title in a time of five minutes, 46.5 seconds after being out of the sport for seven years with a back injury.

The British Rowing Indoor Championships is open to anyone, and competitors from across the UK range from 11 to 88 years of age.

Wiggins said the investigation "felt nothing less than a witch hunt".

Analysis: 'His last stroke will be his best'

BBC Sport asked three-time Olympic champion Andrew Triggs Hodge what it will take for the mercurial cycling talent to become rowing royalty.

"If he has got the confidence and the presence to say 'OK, I will start off as a novice rower and expect nothing more' but train with that desire and that passion to put himself in the picture and let his body dictate to him a little bit, then I think he will get the most out of himself."