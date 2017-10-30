BBC Sport - Enniskillen's Holly Nixon takes inspiration from success of NI rowers as part of GB squad

Nixon takes inspiration from success of NI rowers

  • From the section Rowing

Enniskillen rower Holly Nixon says the success of fellow Great Britain competitors from Northern Ireland at the London 2012 Olympics has helped to motivate her to pit her skills against the best in the world.

The 23-year-old made her senior debut for Great Britain in 2016 after finishing second in the trials behind Vicky Thornley and went on to win gold at the World Championships (for non-Olympic class boats) in the Women's Four.

In 2017 she stroked the women's quad sculls to bronze medals at both the European and World Championships which were held in Sarasota.

Holly talks about the inspiration that she got from London 2012 and being there to see Richard and Peter Chambers win their silver medals and the legacy of the Northern Ireland influence within the GB squad and the female role models such as Katherine Grainger and Helen Glover.

She also talks about the support from her family and the people of Fermanagh as she heads towards Tokyo 2020.

Top videos

Video

Nixon takes inspiration from success of NI rowers

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Ancelotti, Giggs, Dyche? Pundits debate next Everton manager

Video

Dyche v Benitez: Battle of the beards

Video

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Home nations heartache & great shorts

Video

Gigantic Watson throw leads Plays of the Week

Video

When India welcomed the world of cricket - 30 years on

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Harding hat-trick & other great WSL goals

Video

Is this the most bizarre way to concede a penalty?

Video

Is Para-sport classification fit for purpose?

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

It's sink or swim for young players - Jenas

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Football fun

Football Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired