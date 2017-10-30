Enniskillen rower Holly Nixon says the success of fellow Great Britain competitors from Northern Ireland at the London 2012 Olympics has helped to motivate her to pit her skills against the best in the world.

The 23-year-old made her senior debut for Great Britain in 2016 after finishing second in the trials behind Vicky Thornley and went on to win gold at the World Championships (for non-Olympic class boats) in the Women's Four.

In 2017 she stroked the women's quad sculls to bronze medals at both the European and World Championships which were held in Sarasota.

Holly talks about the inspiration that she got from London 2012 and being there to see Richard and Peter Chambers win their silver medals and the legacy of the Northern Ireland influence within the GB squad and the female role models such as Katherine Grainger and Helen Glover.

She also talks about the support from her family and the people of Fermanagh as she heads towards Tokyo 2020.