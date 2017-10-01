World Rowing Championships: Britain's Vicky Thornley wins silver on final day

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Thornley wins silver at rowing Worlds

Vicky Thornley won silver in the women's single scull as Great Britain claimed two medals on the final day of the 2017 World Rowing Championships.

Tom Barras added a bronze in the men's event to take the British haul to six medals overall in the USA.

Thornley, who won an Olympic silver in the double sculls at Rio last year, clocked seven minutes 24.5 seconds as Switzerland's Jeannine Gmelin won gold.

"Vicky has had an incredible season," Dame Katherine Grainger told BBC Two.

Six-time world champion Grainger, Thornley's partner in Rio last summer, added: "Hopefully she'll be over the moon to get on the podium for the first time ever in this event."

A strong performance from Thornley saw the 29-year-old finish more than two seconds before third-place Magdalena Lobnig for Austria.

"I would have liked to have seen a little bit more fight in the third 500m," said Sir Steve Redgrave.

"But the longer she stays in the single putting performances in like that, I can only see her getting stronger."

Barras added his bronze medal in the men's single scull, making the podium behind the Czech Republic's Ondrej Synek and Cuba's Angel Fournier Rodriguez.

"I am absolutely delighted with that," said Barras. "The whole regatta has been really good, executing the plans we've been working on in training."

Double Olympic gold-medallist James Cracknell added: "It's fantastic. To get a medal in a single is brutally hard. He raced a fantastic race and got the best out of himself."

Elsewhere, Andy Houghton finished fourth in the Para-rowing men's single scull and there was a fifth-placed finish for the women's eight.