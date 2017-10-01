BBC Sport - World Rowing Championships: Great Britain's Vicky Thornley wins single sculls silver
GB's Thornley wins silver at rowing Worlds
- From the section Rowing
Great Britain's Vicky Thornley wins silver in the women's single sculls as Switzerland's Jeannine Gmelin takes gold at the World Rowing Championships in Florida.
