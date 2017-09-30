World Rowing Championships: Nixon secures bronze medal in Florida

Holly Nixon (right) with her Great Britain quadruple sculls team-mates

Enniskillen's Holly Nixon has won a bronze medal in the Quadruple Sculls at the World Championships after a superb performance by the GB crew in Sarasota.

They beat Olympic champions Germany to third place, finishing behind winners Netherlands and Poland.

Nixon and her British team-mates also clinched bronze at this year's European Championships.

Her podium place follows the silver for Coleraine rower Peter Chambers in the lightweight quad sculls on Friday.

The Great Britain quartet were edged out of the gold medal position by France in the closing stages of the final in Florida.

Northern Irishman Joel Cassells and partner Sam Scrimgeour missed out on a medal in the lightweight men's pairs final when they finished fourth.

Ireland's Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll took gold.