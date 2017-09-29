World Rowing Championships: Britain win lightweight men's quadruple silver

Great Britain
Great Britain finished in five minutes 52.020 seconds
World Rowing Championships
Venue: Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida Dates: 24 Sept-1 October
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two on Saturday, 30 September and on Red Button on Sunday, 1 October. Click for BBC coverage times.

Great Britain lightweight men's quadruple scull claimed silver to win the team's first medal at the 2017 World Rowing Championships in the USA.

Gavin Horsburgh, Peter Chambers, Zak Lee-Green and Ed Fisher finished 0.17 seconds behind gold medal winners France at Sarasota-Bradenton.

"That was really close in the last 100 metres," said Lee-Green. "We're still pleased with second."

Greece, who finished more than a second and a half behind Britain, took third.

