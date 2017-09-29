World Rowing Championships: Peter Chambers wins silver with GB lightweight quad sculls

Peter Chambers (second from left) with the GB lightweight quadruple sculls team at the World Championships

Coleraine's Peter Chambers and his Great Britain team-mates have won silver in the lightweight quad sculls at the World Championships in Sarasota.

The quartet were edged out of the gold medal position by France in the closing stages of Friday's race in Florida.

Northern Irishman Joel Cassells and partner Sam Scrimgeour missed out on a medal in the lightweight men's pairs final when they finished fourth.

Ireland's Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll took gold.

Despite leading after 500m, the GB pair faded in the second half of the race as the Irish duo, who went into the championship as favourites, seized control of the final, holding off the fast finishing Italians and Brazil, who completed the podium places.

O'Donovan and O'Driscoll finished off a clean sweep of titles this season, adding the world title to their successes in all three World Cups and the European Championships.

This was also likely the final race in the boat class for Cassells and Scrimgeour as both will now join the GB lightweight sculling squad as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Chambers, Edward Fisher, Zak Lee-Green and Gavin Horsburgh missed out on victory by 17 hundredths of a second, with Greece finishing third.

The British boat took the lead with 500m to go but were rowed down by the French in the last few metres of the race.

Despite narrowly missing out on gold, it was an encouraging outcome for the British quartet in their first senior regatta together as they plan towards the next Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Ireland rower Paul O'Donovan retained his lightweight single sculls title after he was unable to compete in the lightweight double sculls because of an injury to his brother Gary.