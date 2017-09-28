World Rowing Championships: Chambers through to Sarasota final

Peter Chambers (second from left) with the GB lightweight quadruple sculls team at the World Championships

Coleraine's Peter Chambers and his GB team-mates have made the lightweight quad sculls World Championship final after winning their semi-final.

Chambers, along with Gavin Horsburgh, Zak Lee-Green and Ed Fisher, are competing in their first senior regatta together in Sarasota.

Great Britain produced a superb third-quarter in Thursday's race.

The crew overhauled Japan and Greece before pulling away in the final 500m to take victory by a length.

The three boats will be joined by France, Italy and Switzerland in Friday's final.

The Great Britain team will be confident after this performance that they can get among the medals.