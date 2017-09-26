World Rowing Championships: Rebecca Shorten's GB team into repechage

Rebecca Shorten (centre) is part of the GB women's eight team competing in Florida

Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten was part of the Great Britain women's eight which finished third in their heat at the World Championships in Florida.

The GB boat was first at the 500m mark but finished well behind heat winners New Zealand and the United States.

Shorten and her GB team-mates will now compete in Thursday's repechage in a bid to make Sunday's final in Sarasota.

Coleraine's Joel Cassells and partner Sam Scrimgeour were third in the lightweight men's pair repechage.

That was good enough to see them qualify for Friday's World Championship final.

They were beaten by Italy and Russia but with the top four boats progressing they were never in danger of missing out and there was clear water to the United States who took the final qualifying place.

However they will be hard pushed to challenge the favourites for gold - Ireland's Shane O'Driscoll and Mark O'Donovan from Skibbereen Rowing Club, who won all three World Cup regattas this season and the European Championships.