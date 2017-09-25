World Rowing Championships: Chambers helps GB quad make semi-finals

From the section

Chambers won silver with GB's lightweight men's four at the 2012 Olympics in London

Great Britain's lightweight quadruple sculls team, including Peter Chambers from Coleraine, have reached the semi-finals at the World Championships.

Chambers and team-mates Gavin Horsburgh, Zak Lee-Green and Edward Fisher finished second behind France in their heat in Sarasota, Florida.

It was their first race as a quartet at senior level.

The GB boat led through the first 1500m before being overtaken by the French who won by one and a half lengths.

The semi-finals take place on Thursday.