Coleraine rowers Peter Chambers and Rebecca Shorten aim to make their mark as part of the Great Britain squad which will contest the non-Olympic classes at the forthcoming World Championships in Florida.

With his regular lightweight double sculls partner Will Fletcher ruled out by injury, Chambers will race in the non-Olympic lightweight quad sculls.

Cassells will compete in the lightweight pair, which is also a non-Olympic class.

Cassells and partner Sam Scrimgeour will hope to repeat their world championship triumph from two years ago.

The Britishduo have won a silver and bronze in this season's World Cup series.

