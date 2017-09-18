BBC Sport - World Rowing Championships: Coleraine rowers aim to make mark at worlds
Coleraine rowers aim to make impact at worlds
- From the section Rowing
Coleraine rowers Peter Chambers and Rebecca Shorten aim to make their mark as part of the Great Britain squad which will contest the non-Olympic classes at the forthcoming World Championships in Florida.
With his regular lightweight double sculls partner Will Fletcher ruled out by injury, Chambers will race in the non-Olympic lightweight quad sculls.
Cassells will compete in the lightweight pair, which is also a non-Olympic class.
Cassells and partner Sam Scrimgeour will hope to repeat their world championship triumph from two years ago.
The Britishduo have won a silver and bronze in this season's World Cup series.
