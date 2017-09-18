BBC Sport - World Rowing Championships: Holly Nixon and Rebecca Shorten target medals in Florida
Northern Ireland rowers Holly Nixon and Rebecca Shorten target medals as part of the Great Britain team which will compete in the World Championships in Florida from 24 September to 1 October.
Nixon goes in the quad sculls with Shorten named in the women's eight.
Nixon and her British team-mates clinched bronze at this year's European Championships while Shorten stroked the GB eight to a bronze medal at last month's World Cup regatta in Lucerne.
