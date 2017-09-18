Northern Ireland rowers Holly Nixon and Rebecca Shorten target medals as part of the Great Britain team which will compete in the World Championships in Florida from 24 September to 1 October.

Nixon goes in the quad sculls with Shorten named in the women's eight.

Nixon and her British team-mates clinched bronze at this year's European Championships while Shorten stroked the GB eight to a bronze medal at last month's World Cup regatta in Lucerne.