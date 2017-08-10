World Rowing Championships: Northern Ireland quartet named in Britain team

Chambers won a silver medal alongside his brother Richard in the lightweight fours at London 2012

Northern Ireland rowers Peter Chambers, Joel Cassells, Holly Nixon and Rebecca Shorten have been named in the GB team for next month's World Championships.

With his regular lightweight double sculls partner Will Fletcher ruled out by injury, Chambers will race in the non-Olympic lightweight quad sculls.

Another Coleraine man Joel Cassells will compete in the lightweight pair which is also a non-Olympic class.

Nixon goes in the quad sculls with Shorten named in the women's eight.

Cassells and partner Sam Scrimgeour will hope to repeat their world championship triumph from two years ago.

The British have won a silver and bronze in this season's World Cup series.

Nixon and her British team-mates clinched bronze at this year's European Championships while Shorten stroked the GB eight to a bronze medal at last month's World Cup regatta in Lucerne.

The World Championships take place in Florida from 24 September to 1 October.