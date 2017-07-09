World Cup Rowing series: Great Britain win overall title with gold for men's four

Matthew Tarrant, Will Satch, Matt Rossiter and Moe Sbihi made up Great Britain's men's four

Great Britain won the overall 2017 World Cup title as the men's four took gold at the final regatta of the series in Switzerland.

The title was secured as the men's four beat Italy in Lucerne.

Three regattas make up the World Cup, with an overall winner in each event decided by the combined results from each leg.

The men's quadruple scull also won silver and took the overall event title in the process.

Bronze from the women's eight took Great Britain's tally to four for the weekend, after the lightweight women's quad won silver on Saturday.

The results gave Great Britain's victory in the World Rowing Cup overall standings, having accumulated 134 points across the three regattas. New Zealand finished second, ahead of Poland.

"We set out to be the best nation across the series, so I'm very happy we have achieved that goal and have seen some excellent performances in the process." said Sir David Tanner, British Rowing's performance director.