BBC Sport - 2017 World Rowing Cup: Great Britain win men's Four
GB win men's four at Lucerne World Cup
- From the section Rowing
Matthew Rossier, Mohamed Sbihi, Matthew Tarrent and William Satch win gold for Great Britain in the men's Four at the 2017 World Rowing Cup in Lucerne.
