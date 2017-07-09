BBC Sport - 2017 World Rowing Cup: Great Britain win men's Four

GB win men's four at Lucerne World Cup

Matthew Rossier, Mohamed Sbihi, Matthew Tarrent and William Satch win gold for Great Britain in the men's Four at the 2017 World Rowing Cup in Lucerne.

WATCH MORE: Great Britain win silver in men's quadruple sculls

