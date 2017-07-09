BBC Sport - 2017 World Rowing Cup: Great Britain win silver in men's quadruple sculls
GB win silver in men's quadruple sculls
Team GB's Jack Beaumont, Jonathan Walton, John Collins and Peter Lambert win silver in men's quadruple sculls at the 2017 World Rowing Cup in Lucerne.
