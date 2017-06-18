World Rowing Cup: GB win five medals at World Cup event

GB men win quadruple sculls gold in Poland

Great Britain's men's quadruple sculls took gold as the team won five medals on the final day of the World Cup II.

Jack Beaumont, Jonathan Walton, John Collins and Peter Lambert beat the rest of the field comfortably in Poznan.

There were silver medals for the men's four, women's eight and for Victoria Thornley in the women's single sculls.

The men's eight earned bronze, while Ireland's Paul and Gary Donovan won a silver in the lightweight men's double sculls.

Of the other British rowers, Katherine Copeland and Emily Craig were fourth in the lightweight women's double sculls, Thomas Barras fifth in the men's single sculls and Anastasia Merlott Chitty and Rebecca Girling sixth in the women's pair as they missed out on the medals.

