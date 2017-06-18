BBC Sport - World Cup Rowing: Great Britain men win quadruple sculls in Poznan
GB men win quadruple sculls gold in Poland
- From the section Rowing
Great Britain's men win gold in the quadruple sculls with a "world class time" at the World Cup in Poznan, Poland.
Available to UK users only.
Watch highlights from the World Cup on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & mobile app from 1700 BST today.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired