BBC Sport - European Rowing Championship: GB's Victoria Thornley wins gold
GB's Thornley wins European rowing gold
- From the section Rowing
Great Britain's Victoria Thornley wins single sculls gold at the European Rowing Championships, with 44-year-old Ekaterina Karsten of Belarus in second and Germany's Annekatrin Thiele in third.
Watch highlights of the European Rowing Championships on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & mobile app from 1530 BST.
Available to UK users only.
