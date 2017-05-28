BBC Sport - European Rowing Championship: GB's Victoria Thornley wins gold

GB's Thornley wins European rowing gold

  • From the section Rowing

Great Britain's Victoria Thornley wins single sculls gold at the European Rowing Championships, with 44-year-old Ekaterina Karsten of Belarus in second and Germany's Annekatrin Thiele in third.

Watch highlights of the European Rowing Championships on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & mobile app from 1530 BST.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

GB's Thornley wins European rowing gold

  • From the section Rowing
Video

The Final

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

WSL Highlights: Chelsea 7-0 Liverpool

Video

Longfella inspires Manchester to 'do something' amazing

Video

Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Video

Ramsey heads Arsenal's winner at Wembley

Video

Stokes century helps England seal series win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Tense finish as England v South Africa goes down to final ball

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Celtic 2-1 Aberdeen

Video

I am improving towards Indy race - Alonso

Video

Highlights: Munster 22-46 Scarlets

Video

Watch Arsenal lift record 13th FA Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired