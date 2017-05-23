Coleraine rower Peter Chambers will target a European Championship title when he competes with Great Britain lightweight double sculls team-mate Will Fletcher in the Czech Republic this weekend.

The pair took gold for Great Britain at the first World Cup of the season in Belgrade earlier this month.

Fellow Coleraine rower Joel Cassells aims for a hat-trick of successes at the Europeans,, Enniskillen's Holly Nixon also competes, while Rebecca Shorten makes her senior international debut for Great Britain.