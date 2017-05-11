European Rowing Championships 2017: Great Britain name strong squad

Karen Bennett and Holly Norton won gold in the women's pair for Britain in Belgrade last weekend

Great Britain will take a strong team, that includes the four crews who won World Cup gold last weekend, to the European Championships later in May.

The men's four, men's and women's pair and lightweight men's double sculls who triumphed in Serbia will return in Racice, Czech Republic, from 26-28 May.

A total of 50 rowers make up the squad.

"We're excited to be moving on to challenge the best crews in Europe," said British Rowing performance director Sir David Tanner.

"We have a good record in recent European Rowing Championships and I'm confident that the athletes selected will continue this tradition."

Karen Bennett and Holly Norton won the women's pair while Jacob Dawson and Matthew Rossiter triumphed in the men's pair at the first World Cup of the season in Belgrade last weekend.

Peter Chambers and Will Fletcher won the men's double sculls, while Callum McBrierty, Matthew Tarrant, Mohamed Sbihi and William Satch were victorious in the men's four.

In total Britain secured 11 medals, including three silvers and four bronzes.

Great Britain squad

Women's eight: Caragh McMurtry, Rebecca Chin, Annie Withers, Sara Parfett, Rebecca Shorten, Jo Wratten, Fiona Gammond, Katherine Douglas, Erin Wysocki-Jones (cox)

Women's pair: Karen Bennett, Holly Norton

Women's quadruple scull: Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Beth Bryan, Holly Nixon, Jessica Leyden

Women's double scull: Georgia Francis, Emily Carmichael

Womne's single scull: Victoria Thornley

Women's reserves: Alice Baatz, Rebecca Girling, Anastasia Chitty

Women's lightweight double scull: Charlotte Booth, Katherine Copeland

Men's eight: Lance Tredell, Thomas Jeffery, Sam Arnot, Cameron Buchan, Tom Ransley, Adam Neill, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, Henry Fieldman (cox)

Men's four: Callum McBrierty, Matthew Tarrant, Mohamed Sbihi, Will Satch

Men's pair: Jacob Dawson, Matt Rossiter

Men's quadruple scull: Jack Beaumont, John Collins, Peter Lambert, Jonny Walton

Men's double scull: Tom Barras, Frazier Christie

Men's reserve: Tim Clarke

Men's lightweight double scull: Peter Chambers, Will Fletcher,

Men's lightweight pair: Joel Cassells, Sam Scrimgeour