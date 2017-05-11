Peter Chambers, Holly Nixon and Joel Cassells in GB team for European tests

Peter Chambers won a silver medal in the men's lightweight pair at the London 2012 Olympics

Northern Ireland rowers Peter Chambers, Joel Cassells and Holly Nixon have been named in Great Britain's team for the European Championships.

Chambers and English partner Will Fletcher took lightweight double sculls gold in last weekend's first World Cup regatta of the season in Belgrade.

Nixon won quadruple sculls bronze in Serbia with Cassells earning lightweight men's pair bronze.

The Championships takes place in Racice in the Czech Republic from 26-28 May.