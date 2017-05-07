BBC Sport - World Rowing Cup: GB's men's eight beaten by Netherlands college crew
'Major upset' as Dutch college team beat GB
- From the section Rowing
Britain's men's eight suffer a "major upset" as they are beaten by 0.68 seconds by a Netherlands college crew from Nereus University at the World Rowing Cup in Serbia.
Watch highlights from the World Rowing Cup on the BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.
