BBC Sport - World Rowing Cup: GB's men's eight beaten by Netherlands college crew

'Major upset' as Dutch college team beat GB

Britain's men's eight suffer a "major upset" as they are beaten by 0.68 seconds by a Netherlands college crew from Nereus University at the World Rowing Cup in Serbia.

