BBC Sport - World Rowing Cup: Vicky Thornley wins silver on rowing return
Thornley wins World Cup silver on rowing return
- From the section Rowing
Olympic silver medallist Vicky Thornley clinches silver in the single sculls for Great Britain at the first World Rowing Cup of the season in Serbia.
