Olympic gold medal winners Moe Sbihi & Will Satch in World Rowing Cup squad

Satch won gold at the World Championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015

Olympic champions Moe Sbihi and Will Satch are included in Great Britain's 43-strong squad for the first World Rowing Cup of the season in Belgrade.

Sbihi, 29, was part of the coxless four team that won gold in Rio while Satch, 27, helped win the men's eight title.

They will compete in the men's four between 5-7 May.

"The event offers us the opportunity to stake our claim in the new Olympic cycle," said British Rowing performance director Sir David Tanner.

Great Britain squad

Men's eight: Tom Ford, Tim Clarke, Callum McBrierty, Cameron Buchan, Tom Ransley, Adam Neill, James Rudkin, Lance Tredell, Henry Fieldman (cox).

Men's four: Mohamed Sbihi, Will Satch, Matthew Tarrant, Stewart Innes.

Men's pair: Boat one - Jacob Dawson, Matt Rossiter. Boat two - Sam Arnot, Thomas Jeffery.

Men's quadruple scull: Jack Beaumont, John Collins, Tom Barras, Jonny Walton.

Men's quadruple scull (U23): Harry Leask, Harry Glenister, Andrew Joel, Rowan Law.

Men's single scull: Peter Lambert.

Lightweight men's double scull: Boat one - Peter Chambers, Will Fletcher. Boat two - Zak Lee-Green, Samuel Mottram.

Lightweight men's pair: Sam Scrimgeour, Joel Cassells.

Women's pair: Karen Bennett, Holly Norton.

Women's quadruple scull: Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Beth Bryan, Holly Nixon, Jessica Leyden.

Women's single scull: Victoria Thornley.

Lightweight women's double scull: Boat one - Katherine Copeland, Charlotte Booth. Boat two - Maddie Arlett, Emily Craig.