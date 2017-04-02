BBC Sport - Boat Races 2017: Cambridge women win in record time after Oxford's poor start
Cambridge win women's boat race in record time
- From the section Rowing
Cambridge women win the 2017 Boat Race in a course record time of 18 minutes 33 seconds after Oxford start badly.
