BBC Sport - Boat Races 2017: Cambridge women win in record time after Oxford's poor start

Cambridge win women's boat race in record time

  • From the section Rowing

Cambridge women win the 2017 Boat Race in a course record time of 18 minutes 33 seconds after Oxford start badly.

