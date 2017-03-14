2017 Boat Races: Cambridge weigh in with heavier crews

Media playback is not supported on this device The Boat Races 2016: Cambridge claim first win since 2012

The Boat Races, River Thames Date: Sunday, 2 April Times: Women's race 16:35 BST; men's race 17:35 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Sport website and the sport app.

Cambridge will have the heavier crew for both the men's and women's Boat Races against Oxford on 2 April.

The Light Blues men's crew, who include two members of the winning 2016 team, weighed in at 747.6kg (117.7 stone), while Oxford were 721.7kg (113.6st).

Cambridge will attempt to win the race, which will be broadcast live on the BBC, for a second successive year.

Their women's crew weighed in heaviest as they try to avenge their 2016 defeat.

Cambridge women almost sank in terrible conditions 12 months ago.

Cambridge men's coach is Steve Trapmore, who won Olympic gold at Sydney 2000 as part of the British men's eight.

"Every day has been a learning curve. It's about doing the most I can to get the best out of them," he said.

Oxford men's coach Sean Bowden said: "It's taken us time, it took until November to make any sort of progress but we've found our feet."