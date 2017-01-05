BBC Sport - Pete Reed: GB rower targets fourth gold at Tokyo 2020
Reed targeting fourth gold at Tokyo 2020
- From the section Rowing
Three-time Olympic rowing champion Pete Reed announces that he will again compete for Team GB at Tokyo 2020, by which point the Royal Navy lieutenant will be 39 years old.
