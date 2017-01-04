Pete Reed: Olympic champion announces plans to chase fourth Olympic gold

Reed (second from the back) celebrates winning gold at London 2012

Three-time Olympic champion Pete Reed has announced his rowing comeback as he aims for a fourth Olympic gold medal.

Reed, 35, returned to his job in the Navy following last summer's Rio Olympics, where he won gold in the men's eight.

But the Briton, who also won Olympic gold in Beijing and London, now plans to compete at Tokyo 2020, when he will be 39.

"I felt I had more to give, more to do. It feels natural," he told BBC Sport.

In Rio, Reed was part of Britain's eight-man crew which won gold to regain the Olympic title for the first time since 2000. He had won his first two Olympic golds in the men's four in Beijing and London.

Should the former Oxford Blue, already one of the most decorated rowers in British history, secure a fourth Olympic gold he will join the list of greats such as Sir Ben Ainslie, Sir Mo Farah and Sir Matthew Pinsent.

"I'm really pushing the ages of what rowers are capable of," added Reed, also a winner of five World Championships golds and three silvers.

"I've seen great stuff before - Dame Katherine Grainger, Greg Searle and people like Sir Steve Redgrave, who was 38 when he won gold in Sydney, so it's definitely possible.

"The most important thing is that I'm hungry to train, I want to be here."