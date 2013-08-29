Helen Glover and Polly Swann into rowing World Championships final

Olympic champion Helen Glover and team-mate Polly Swann eased into the women's pair final at the World Championships at Chungju, South Korea.

The British duo, who were victorious at the World Rowing Cup this year, won their semi-final easily with the United States and New Zealand behind.

"We knew it was going to be tough but that felt like a nice controlled race," said Glover, 27.

Glover won Team GB's first gold of London 2012 with Heather Stanning.

Stanning returned to the army after the Olympics, with Swann, 25, chosen to replace her.

The pair won gold at the World Cup events in Sydney, Eton Dorney and Lucerne this year, and will now be favourites to add a World Championships title.

The Britons finished with a time of seven minutes 3.22 seconds, over three seconds quicker than second-placed United States and nearly five seconds faster than New Zealand, who finished third.

The final will take place at 15:03 local time on Saturday (07:03 BST).