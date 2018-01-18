Jonathan Rea: Superbike champion among for Isle of Man sports awards nominees

Jonathan Rea has won 54 races in his career and came second to athlete Sir Mo Farah in the BBC Sport Personality of the Year award vote last month

Triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea is in contention to become Isle of Man sportsman of the year for 2017 after the shortlist was revealed.

Rea became the first rider in history to win the title three years in a row and was awarded the MBE.

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is nominated for both the sportsman and under-21 awards.

Swimmer Charlotte Atkinson and cyclist Anna Christian are among the nominations for best sportswoman.

Atkinson became double British butterfly champion in 2017, while Christian won the British Under-23 time-trial title.

Cyclists Peter Kennaugh and Mark Cavendish have both been nominated for an ambassador award but are not among the eight contenders for sportsman of the year.

Five-time Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds will be the guest of honour at this year's awards on 1 March.

IOM Sport's executive chairman, Gary Corkhill, said this year's nominees were an "inspiration to others in their respective sports".

He added: "The awards recognise the island's high-level performers and highlight their success on the world stage."

Olympic, World and Commonwealth medal winners are among those nominated across 11 different categories.

All nominees must be Manx-born, or have resided on the island for at least two years.

Ellie Simmonds represented GB at three Games, winning eight medals

Fll list of nominations:

Sportsman

Matthew Bostock (cycling); Lee Cain (motorcycling), Dan Kneen (motorcycling), Jamie McCanney (enduro); Liam Parker (athletics); Jonathan Rea (motorcycling); Joe Reid (athletics); Kieran Tierney (football)

Sportswoman

Charlotte Atkinson (swimming); Anna Christian (cycling); Tara Donnelly (gymnastics); Hannah Howitt (triathlon); Erika Kelly (athletics); Hannah Riley (athletics)

Under 21 Sportsman

Thomas Bostock (cycling); Matthew Bostock (cycling); Ben Grainger (swimming); Joe Harris (athletics); Nick Harvey (gymnastics); Adam Long (football); Kieran Tierney (football)

Under 21 Sportswoman

Anna Dawson (golf); Tara Donnelly (gymnastics); Tara Ferguson (cycling); Jessica Li (badminton); Olivia Marshall (swimming); Amelia Sharpe (cycling)

Disability Sportsperson

Lawrence Dyer (athletics); Letisha Ellis (swimming); Ben Grainger (swimming); David Hudson (football); Sean Jackson (football); Duncan Watterson (Special Olympics)

2017 Team of the Year

Douglas Rugby Club; IOM Disability Football Team; IOM Men's Football Team; IOM Women's Football Team; IOM Men's Hockey Team; Manx Harriers Senior Ladies Team

2017 Administrator of the Year

Ray Cox (athletics); Richard Fletcher (cycling); Tony Jones (football) Tim Leeming (hockey); Clive Parrish (swimming); Baillie Watterson (badminton)

2017 IOM Ambassador

Charlotte Atkinson (swimming); Mark Cavendish (cycling); Mark Christian (cycling); Philip Cringle (rugby); Tom Gandy (golf); Peter Kennaugh (cycling); Tim Kneale (shooting)

2017 Coach of the Year

Andy Fox (athletics); Tim Kennaugh (cycling); Brian Laing (swimming); Valery Molchanov (gymnastics); Carl Murray (rugby); Jon Whiting (hockey)

2017 Veteran Sportsperson of the Year

Julie Canipa (motorcycling); Karen Chiarello (athletics); Gianni Epifani (athletics and cycling); Gail Griffiths (athletics); Dave Molyneux (motorcycling); Lesley Sleight (field archery)

2017 Lifetime Achievement

The recipient of this award is selected by the Sports Awards committee.