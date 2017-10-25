BBC Sport - BOA chief: We were more worried about Rio 2016 than Pyeongchang Games
'We were more worried about Rio than Pyeongchang'
- From the section Olympics
British Olympic Association chief executive officer Bill Sweeney says they were more concerned about going to the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 rather than the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang but admits they do have an evacuation plan.
READ MORE: GB to have Pyeongchang evacuation plan
WATCH MORE: Runners take wrong turn during Venice Marathon
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired