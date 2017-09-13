BBC Sport - Dick Pound: 'IOC doing nothing about corruption crisis'

IOC 'doing nothing about corruption'

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been accused of "doing nothing" about its growing corruption crisis, by senior official Dick Pound.

