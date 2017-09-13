BBC Sport - Dick Pound: 'IOC doing nothing about corruption crisis'
IOC 'doing nothing about corruption'
- From the section Olympics
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been accused of "doing nothing" about its growing corruption crisis, by senior official Dick Pound.
READ MORE: IOC 'doing nothing' about corruption
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired