World Surfing Games: English trio go out in Biarritz

Luke Dillon could not get past the third qualifying round at Grande Plage

England's surfers were cursing their luck as their last men were eliminated at the World Surfing Games in Biarritz.

Jayce Robinson and Reubyn Ash made fourth-round exits - the midway point in the event - while Luke Dillon fell at round three.

The event in France is the first world championships since the sport was announced for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A record number of countries have taken part with first-timers such as Senegal and China among the 47 nations.

"I had a good run and then I creased my board in the tail and didn't feel right after that," Robinson told BBC Sport.

"But against some of the best guys in the world it was a good result for England."

Dillon had to contend with one of France's star surfers, Jeremy Flores, in his third-round heat.

"I had a good first wave then the waves moved all over the place," said Dillon.

"It wasn't a normal heat where everyone gets waves on one peak.

"I was just a bit unlucky not to get a good second wave on that one."

World Surfing Games - how it works