It's 2024 or nothing, says Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games bid co-chair

Tony Estanguet has won three Olympic gold medals in canoeing

Paris is only interested in hosting the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, and not the 2028 Games, says the co-chair of the city's bidding committee.

There have been suggestions that the International Olympic Committee may award both the 2024 and 2028 Games in September.

Paris and Los Angeles are the two cities still in contention to be the host in 2024.

"2024 is now or never for us," co-chair Tony Estanguet told BBC Sport.

"We believe we have the strongest offer but it is only available for 2024. We can't host the Games in 2028 because we don't have the project available for 2028."

"We have the guarantees, we have the public support, we have the political support, we have 95% of existing venues. This is the fourth bid from Paris and 2024 is the centenary of the Games in Paris."

The 2024 Games are scheduled to be awarded at September's IOC summit in Lima, Peru, with Paris the favourite to win.

However, the decision on 2028 may yet be brought forward.

"All options are on the table, and this includes also the 2024-2028 procedure and vote," said IOC president Thomas Bach last week.

Estanguet, a three-time Olympic canoeing champion, says that the bid committee has been in discussions with the IOC since the beginning of the bidding process.

He added that the bid committee has talked through the issue of 2028 with the IOC on several occasions.