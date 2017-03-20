BBC Sport - Olympic Games: What has happened to the Rio venues?
What happened to Rio's Olympic venues?
- From the section Olympics
Exactly six months after the 2016 Olympic Games ended, Wyre Davies investigates why many of the sporting venues in Rio remain empty and how officials have failed to provide a post-Olympic legacy.
