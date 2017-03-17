IOC may award both 2024 & 2028 Olympic Games in September

Paris lost out to London in the race for the 2012 Games, while Los Angeles hosted the Games in 1932 and 1984

Hosts for the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games may both be picked in September in an unprecedented double vote.

Only the 2024 Games are due to be awarded at an International Olympic Committee summit in Lima, but a working group may bring forward the 2028 race.

"All options are on the table, and this includes also the `24-'28 procedure and vote", said IOC president Thomas Bach.

Paris is favourite for the 2024 Games ahead of Los Angeles, but the loser could get the 2028 Olympics.

"We have two excellent candidates from two major Olympic countries. This is a position you like to be in," said Bach.

"It will be up to the working group how to best explore, how to best exploit, the positive situation. We should not miss the opportunity to explore this opportunity."

Football's world governing body Fifa voted Russia and Qatar as hosts of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup in December 2010. It was the first time since the 1960s that multiple World Cups had been awarded at once.