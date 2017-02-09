Olympic Council of Ireland: Sarah Keane wins presidency vote to succeed Pat Hickey

Sarah Keane (centre) defeated Willie O'Brien (left) and Bernard O'Byrne to become new OCI president

Swim Ireland chief Sarah Keane has been elected to succeed Pat Hickey as Olympic Council of Ireland president.

Keane got 29 votes which left her ahead of acting president Willie O'Brien, who got 12, with Basketball Ireland's Bernard O'Byrne receiving two votes.

The election was required after previous president Pat Hickey stood down following 28 years in charge.

Hickey was arrested in Rio during last year's Olympics in an investigation into illegal ticket sales.

Dublin Hickey, 71, was allowed to return home to Ireland in December on medical grounds.

This was after the the umbrella group for Olympic Committees throughout the world agreed to pay his bail of just under £330,000.

Pat Hickey has been OCI president since 1989

Hickey maintains innocence

Hickey, who was also president of the European Olympic committees before his arrest in Brazil last August, has said he is "totally innocent" of the charges levelled at him by the Brazilian police.

After Hickey stepped down from the role, OCI vice-president O'Brien, 68, became the organisation's acting president.

O'Brien, a close associate of Hickey's, was regarded as the continuity candidate, while Swim Ireland chief executive Keane, 43, served on the OCI's council for two years with former Football Association of Ireland chief executive O'Byrne, 62, portraying himself as the change candidate.

The OCI's 34 member federations and members of the governing body's council voted to choose Hickey's successor.

Earlier this week, Hickey released a statement saying he would have "no role" in Thursday's vote and that he would not be able to attend the gathering following a recent medical procedure on his heart.