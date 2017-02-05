Sports set for appeals against UK Sport funding cut for Tokyo 2020

Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis won Great Britain's first ever Olympic badminton men's doubles medal, taking bronze at Rio 2016

Seven sports will have appeals heard on Monday and Tuesday against UK Sport's funding cuts before the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The sports, including badminton, would receive no investment for the four-year cycle leading into the Tokyo Games.

Others hit are Olympic sports table tennis, weightlifting, archery and fencing, plus goalball and wheelchair rugby on the Paralympic programme.

Badminton was the biggest loser, with £5.7m of funding withdrawn.

This was despite exceeding UK Sport's performance target at the 2016 Rio Olympics and being the only one of the seven sports to win a medal there - bronze for Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis.

Powerlifting is also challenging UK Sport over the decision to allocate its £1.3m of funding for its Paralympic athletes to the English Institute of Sport (EIS) to manage, rather than British Weightlifting's own programme.

UK Sport says it must prioritise sports with the strongest medal potential for Tokyo.

The appeal process is essentially a second opportunity for officials to demonstrate why they deserve funding for the four-year cycle leading into the Tokyo Games.

The findings will be revealed by the end of the month, with those still unhappy with any verdict able to make a formal appeal to the arbitration service Sport Resolutions UK.