London 2012 Olympics: Russia stripped of relay silver

Breaking news

Russia have been stripped of 4x400m relay silver from London 2012 after sprinter Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for steroid turinabol.

The ruling is likely to see Jamaica and Ukraine promoted to silver and bronze respectively behind the United States.

Krivoshapka, 29, has not competed since 2013, the same year she won bronze at the World Championships in Moscow.

Russian discus thrower Vera Ganeeva and Turkish boxer Adem Kilicci have also tested positive in a review of samples.

More to follow.

