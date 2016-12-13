Eddie Jones: England rugby coach to help Team GB at Olympics

England equalled the national record of 14 successive Test wins with victory over Australia earlier this month

British Olympic chiefs are asking England rugby head coach Eddie Jones for help to prepare for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Ex-Japan coach Jones has guided England to a record-equalling 14 Test wins in a row since taking up the role last year.

His side will be competing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"We're seeking his advice for a number of reasons," said British Olympic Association chairman Sir Hugh Robertson.

"Firstly, he's an extraordinarily successful coach. Secondly, he's going to Japan before us because the Rugby World Cup is there in 2019.

"And thirdly, because it's a country he knows extraordinarily well," Robertson told the BBC's sports editor Dan Roan.

"His experience as a coach, as a coach here in England and as a coach in Japan and someone who knows the country very well, will be invaluable to us as we seek a performance advantage going to Tokyo."

Britain's record-breaking Olympic squad won 67 medals at this summer's Rio Games - two more than they won at London 2012. It meant Britain became the first host nation to improve on their medal tally at the following Games.

Australian Jones replaced Stuart Lancaster as England head coach following a poor 2015 World Cup campaign in which the hosts were dumped out of the tournament in the group stages.

Since then, England have matched the record of 14 successive wins set by Sir Clive Woodward's side in the run-up to their 2003 World Cup triumph.

'I would support boycott'

Meanwhile, Robertson said governing bodies that boycott sports events in protest at Russian doping will be supported by the BOA.

Last week's second McLaren report claimed that over 1,000 Russians benefited from state-sponsored doping between 2011 and 2015.

British Olympian Lizzy Yarnold has said she may boycott the bobsleigh and skeleton World Championships in Sochi.

"For any governing body or athlete who took that stance, we'd support them entirely," Robertson said.

He earlier told reporters: "On a personal level, I don't think sporting boycotts really work."

But speaking to BBC Sport, Robertson also said he had "enormous sympathy" for Yarnold, who won skeleton gold at the Sochi winter Olympics in 2014.

On Sunday, Latvia became the first country to pull out of February's bobsleigh and skeleton championships.

Great Britain and the United States are waiting for the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation to make an official statement before taking a decision on their participation.

"If they chose not to compete for the reason that the Latvians have we would support them entirely," Robertson said.

There have also been calls for Russia to be banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and to be stripped of the right to host the 2018 football World Cup.

However, Robertson called for caution before such decisions are made.

"We need to look at them very carefully indeed," he said.

"We're in a process, the International Olympic Committee issued a strong statement - a huge help would be if Russia admitted it has got it wrong and has a problem."

The IOC said the report showed "there was a fundamental attack on the integrity of the Olympic Games and on sport in general".