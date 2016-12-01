Katherine Grainger wins Olympians' Olympian award at Team GB ball

Sarah Gosling, Katherine Grainger and Sir Steve Redgrave
Grainger (centre) receives her award from sailor Sarah Gosling

Scottish rower Katherine Grainger won the Olympians' Olympian award at the 2016 Team GB ball in London.

Grainger, 41, won silver in the double sculls at this year's Rio Olympics - the fifth Olympic medal of her career.

The ball at Battersea Evolution was hosted by double Olympic bronze-winning diver Tom Daley and Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman.

The GB women's hockey team, who claimed gold in Rio, won the Great Britain's Choice award.

Grainger took a two-year break from rowing after winning Olympic gold at London 2012, following silver medals at Sydney, Athens and Beijing.

But after a selection ordeal where her place was only confirmed six weeks beforehand, she won silver with Victoria Thornley in Brazil.

