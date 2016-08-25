BBC Sport - Rio Olympics: Jack Laugher, Chris Mears, Jade Jones & Max Whitlock win medals

Best of Team GB in Rio: Laugher, Jones & Whitlock

BBC Sport takes a look back at some of the most spectacular of Great Britain's medal-winning performances in Rio.

Available to UK users only.

Explore the BBC

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired